Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Colfax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,993,000 after purchasing an additional 422,579 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Colfax by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,828,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,818,000 after purchasing an additional 228,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Colfax by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,939,000 after purchasing an additional 379,690 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Colfax by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,844 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colfax alerts:

NYSE CFX opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $27,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,720 shares of company stock worth $8,182,863 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Colfax Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.