KeyCorp Boosts Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $300.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHDN. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Shares of CHDN opened at $233.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.52. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $40,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

