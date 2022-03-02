KeyCorp Boosts Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $300.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHDN. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.
Shares of CHDN opened at $233.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.52. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $40,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.