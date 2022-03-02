Invesco Ltd. Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 192.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the third quarter worth $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:SXI opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $121.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

