Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of CNK opened at $17.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.37.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

