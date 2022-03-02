Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.02.
Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $456.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.51. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $458.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
