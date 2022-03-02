Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.02.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $456.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.51. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $458.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

