Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 267,988 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,481 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 267,988 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. Cowen dropped their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

