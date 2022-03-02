Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in National Bank were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,615,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Bank by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in National Bank by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after acquiring an additional 118,122 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 8.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,026,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 78,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Bank stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. National Bank’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

National Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.