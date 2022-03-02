Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 362.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 462,169 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 340.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,828 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,967,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1,596.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,225,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HL opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

