Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 1,112.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,028.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 62,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 29.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHT opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.21 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

