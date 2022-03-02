Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,902 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 87.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6,460.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $2,131,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,116 shares of company stock worth $4,001,198. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

SIG opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.42. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

