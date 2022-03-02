Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after buying an additional 103,399 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 529.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 542,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after buying an additional 456,438 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,664,000.

EMQQ opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $73.82.

