Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 34.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

PSB opened at $158.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.55. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.96 and a 52 week high of $189.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

