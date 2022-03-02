37,481 Shares in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 454,129 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,662,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,673,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.