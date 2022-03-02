Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.28 Million Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Crane were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Crane by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Crane by 2.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

CR stock opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average of $100.01.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

