Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 100,679 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,679 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

NYSE KIM opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Kimco Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.