Zacks: Analysts Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Brokerages predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. iTeos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 397.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.88. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.97 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 9,111 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $400,337.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $701,609.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,199 shares of company stock worth $12,288,224 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,694,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 680,604 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 441,244 shares during the last quarter.

About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

