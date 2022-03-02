ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACVA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,188,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,835.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.