Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ambarella from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of AMBA opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.66 and its 200 day moving average is $160.60. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total transaction of $158,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 28.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 13.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 24.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after buying an additional 62,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

