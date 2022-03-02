Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.75.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.60. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,129 shares of company stock worth $20,133,546. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

