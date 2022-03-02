Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMYT has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

AMYT stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMYT. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth about $39,231,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 107.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,004 shares in the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth about $32,160,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth about $15,601,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 142.7% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 960,965 shares in the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

