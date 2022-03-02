BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 675.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,652,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,800,000 after acquiring an additional 855,847 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 44.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $22.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

