Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 15,422 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natera were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Natera by 2,870.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 43,165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Natera by 19.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 21,778 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Natera by 51.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $322,056.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,361 in the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

