Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $256.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.71. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

