Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 16,645 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 690.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth $5,683,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HCI Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 48,425 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 97.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 114.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $620.84 million, a PE ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

