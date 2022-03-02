$31.35 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) to post $31.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the lowest is $31.20 million. American Software posted sales of $28.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $124.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $124.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $131.83 million, with estimates ranging from $129.80 million to $133.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMSWA. Maxim Group lifted their price target on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. American Software has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.73 million, a PE ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.92%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in American Software in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 387.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Software by 308.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

