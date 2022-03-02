Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIBK. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth about $2,467,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 56,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

