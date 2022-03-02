ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $35.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.99.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 355,077 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.