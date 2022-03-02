Global Ports’ (GPH) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

GPH stock opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27. Global Ports has a 52-week low of GBX 81.86 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.07). The firm has a market cap of £71.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

