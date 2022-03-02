$445.60 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) to post sales of $445.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $438.50 million and the highest is $452.70 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $376.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. StockNews.com cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ATSG opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $1,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after buying an additional 34,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after buying an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $258,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

