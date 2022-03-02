Man Group’s (EMG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMG. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 213.36 ($2.86).

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 201.70 ($2.71) on Tuesday. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 148.20 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 242.50 ($3.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 206.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

