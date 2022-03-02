Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Northbridge Industrial Services stock opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £48.39 million and a P/E ratio of -338.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 155.64. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 12-month low of GBX 92.08 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 185 ($2.48). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78.

In other news, insider Judith Aldersey-Williams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($23,480.48).

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

