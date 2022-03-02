Royal Bank of Canada Sells 51,255 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 715,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,255 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,101,000 after acquiring an additional 239,557 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 46,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 442,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CS opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CS. UBS Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

