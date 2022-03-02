GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,617 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $24,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

GreenSky stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

