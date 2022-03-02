Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LADR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 37.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,253,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,467,000 after buying an additional 72,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 23.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,459,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 277,842 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 102,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,820,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LADR stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 2.09. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

