Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $24,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYH. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,424,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,038,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,093.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,386,000.

RYH stock opened at $295.73 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $251.96 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.90.

