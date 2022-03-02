Morgan Stanley Purchases 44,462 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44,462 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $25,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.66 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

