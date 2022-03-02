Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Balchem were worth $25,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 12.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Balchem by 132.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,463,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,244,000 after buying an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 10.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCPC opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $118.63 and a 12-month high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCPC. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.25.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

