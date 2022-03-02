Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.40.

BBY opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average is $108.91. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

