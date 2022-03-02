Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cactus were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $52.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

