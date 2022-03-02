Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,112 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,153,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,673,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 421,376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 207,686 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $124.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average is $118.77. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $102.96 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

