Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,836 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.