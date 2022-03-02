LPL Financial LLC Acquires 39,003 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 139,021 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of BSJO opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53.

