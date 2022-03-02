LPL Financial LLC Has $6.22 Million Holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000.

Shares of CSF opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $66.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

