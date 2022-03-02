NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $13,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.