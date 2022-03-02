LPL Financial LLC Acquires 15,043 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39.

