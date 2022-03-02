HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 395 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SPX by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after buying an additional 327,361 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SPX by 49.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 109,976 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in SPX by 898.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPX by 25.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after purchasing an additional 105,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SPX by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,760,000 after purchasing an additional 99,155 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. SPX’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

