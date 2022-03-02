Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) PT Lowered to CHF 105 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 110 to CHF 105 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SSREY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Swiss Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

