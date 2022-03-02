Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$6.25

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.54.

Shares of CHR opened at C$4.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$746.13 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

