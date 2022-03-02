Scotiabank Trims Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Target Price to C$48.50

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$48.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on POW. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.19.

TSE:POW opened at C$38.80 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$30.76 and a 1 year high of C$44.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.11. The company has a current ratio of 95.52, a quick ratio of 81.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

