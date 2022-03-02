Brokerages Expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) will announce $87.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.32 million. iStar posted sales of $113.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full year sales of $291.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.90 million to $344.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iStar.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STAR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iStar by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAR opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85. iStar has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $27.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

